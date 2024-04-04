Rajasthan: Judicial Magistrate Booked For Asking Gangrape-Survivor To Strip To Show Injuries

In Rajasthan, an FIR has been lodged against a judicial magistrate for asking a gang-rape survivor to take off her clothes to show her injuries, according to a report by the Bar and Bench.
The case has been registered against the accused, Hindaun city judicial magistrate Ravindra Kumar, under Section 345 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and also under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act).
As per reports, the incident took place on March 30, when the survivor had gone to record her statement in a case.
About the FIR
According to the FIR, the survivor alleged that the accused judicial magistrate asked her to remove her clothes to see her injuries after she gave her statement.
"The magistrate had called me to take my statement. I gave full statement. I started coming out. Then he called me back, then he asked me to take off my clothes, then I said why should I take off my clothes, then he said that he wanted to see the injury marks on my body. I said I can't open my clothes in front of you and if madam were there, I would have taken off my clothes," the FIR stated.