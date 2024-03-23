Rajasthan: 5 Killed, 2 Injured In Chemical Factory Fire In Jaipur

A fire erupted at a chemical factory in the Bassi area of Jaipur district on Saturday evening, resulting in the death of five persons and injury to two others.
Jaipur Commissioner of Police Biju George Joseph told PTI that five people died on the spot.
According to Prakash Rajpurohit, the District Collector of Jaipur, a fire broke out on Saturday evening due to a boiler explosion in the factory.
The two injured have been rushed to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh government hospital, he said.
"The injured have been brought to SMS Hospital here. They are badly injured. Doctors are trying their best to provide them better treatment," he said.
DC Rajpurohit said that the incident will be investigated.