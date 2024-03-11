Rajasthan: Crossover Of 25 Congress Leaders To BJP Hints At The Saffron Party's Focus On OBC Votes

The long list of exits from Congress had started a month ago with another ex-minister, Mahendrajeet Singh Malaviya, who joined the BJP and was recently nominated as the saffron party's candidate for the Banswara Lok Sabha seat.

According to the sources in BJP, the recent crossover of leaders to the saffron folds will give an edge to the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in terms of votes. "Rajendra Yadav, who is from the Jaipur rural may have a chance to get the seat after it felt vacant with the Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore joining the state politics", a BJP leader shared with Outlook.

"The pattern of leaders joining the BJP also hints that the party is trying to create a stronghold in the OBC community as most of them are prominent Jat leaders," a senior BJP leader told Outlook.

In Rajasthan, the BJP has swept all 25 Lok Sabha seats since 2014 and Congress has failed to break the record in the last two consecutive parliamentary elections.