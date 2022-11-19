Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Rajasthan Cong Forms Committees For Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rajasthan Congress has constituted state and district-level committees to oversee preparations for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which is likely to enter the state on December 3, a party spokesperson said on Saturday. 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 8:53 pm

A control room has also been set up at the party's state headquarters for coordination among leaders and workers, the spokesperson said. 

The Bharat Jodo Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is likely to enter Rajasthan on December 3, he said. 

A state-level coordination committee has been constituted and its 35 members include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as well as former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, the spokesperson said.

Similarly, district-level committees were also formed, he informed.

Party's state president Govind Singh Dotasra inaugurated the 24/7 control room on Saturday.

(Inputs from PTI)

