Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan: Case Against Amazon For "Objectionable" Radha-Krishna Photo Frame

The case was lodged on a complaint filed by Yogesh Rainwal, provincial coordinator of the Bajrang Dal.

Case registered against Amazon for selling objectionable product
Case registered against Amazon for selling objectionable product

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 7:10 pm

Police here registered a case of outraging religious feelings against e-commerce company Amazon for selling an "objectionable" photo frame of Lord Krishna and his consort Radha. The case was lodged on Wednesday after right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal took out a protest rally against the firm.

"A case of outraging religious feeling under Section 295 (A) of the IPC was registered," Jawahar Nagar police station SHO Vasudev said on Thursday. The case was lodged on a complaint filed by Yogesh Rainwal, provincial coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, he added.

Further investigation into the allegations is underway, he said. Rainwal said Section 153 (A) of the IPC should be added to the FIR as the sale of photo frame intentded to provoke violence.

Related stories

Provitalize Review: Legit Provitalize Amazon Reviews, complaints, Ingredients and Side Effects

Anti-Competitive Practices: Apple, Google, Netflix, Amazon India Executives to depose before Parliamentary Panel

INDMoney Referral Code To Get Amazon Tesla Stock Worth 1000

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan Case Amazon Objectionable Radha-Krishna Photo Frame Yogesh Rainwal Provoke Violence Religious Feelings Hindu Provincial Coordinator Bajrang Dal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Open Letter To The Prime Minister

Open Letter To The Prime Minister

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions