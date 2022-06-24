Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Rajasthan: BJP MLA Seen On Tape Rebuking Transport Department Officials For Corruption

A Rajasthan BJP MLA is seen rebuking Transport Department officials for allegedly extracting money from truck drivers in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district has been seen on a video surfacing on social media.

Dharam Narayan Joshi

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 6:24 pm

In a purported video that surfaced on social media, a Rajasthan BJP MLA is seen reprimanding Transport Department officials for allegedly extracting money from truck drivers in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.


The video shows BJP’s Mavli MLA Dharam Narayan Joshi asking for checking the pockets of an official, who is seen running away from the spot on the National Highway-79.


Later in a separate video, Joshi said he was going to Udaipur from Jaipur on June 21. About four to five kilometers before Bhilwara, he stopped seeing a long snarl of truck drivers.


"It is a request from the administration and the state government to take strict action against such corrupt officials and suspend them so that innocent truck drivers get relief," Joshi said. 


He said truck drivers told him that Transport Department officials recovered the money from them "without issuing any receipt".

