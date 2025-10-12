MNS President Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree, the residence of his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, for the second time in a week, sparking speculation about a possible political alliance.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree, the residence of his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, for the second time this week, fueling growing speculation about a potential political alliance between the two estranged cousins.
The meeting, which took place on Sunday, follows their attendance at a family function hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut earlier in the week. According to reports, the cousins engaged in a private discussion for approximately 30 minutes, marking their fifth such meeting since July. Their recent interactions have included attending public events together, such as a rally in July and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in August.
The timing of these meetings has raised eyebrows, especially with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections approaching. Political analysts suggest that the renewed engagement between Raj and Uddhav could signal the possibility of a seat-sharing arrangement or a formal alliance between MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming civic polls.
While no official announcements have been made, the frequency of their meetings and the context of the upcoming elections indicate that the Thackeray cousins are seriously considering a collaborative political strategy.
Earlier Raj Thackeray visited Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree, on July 27 to wish him on his 65th birthday.
Photographs of the two estranged cousins smiling, embracing, and sharing celebratory moments quickly circulated on social media evoking nostalgia for the era when the Thackeray family stood united at the helm of Maharashtra’s political narrative.