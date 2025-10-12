Raj Thackeray Visits Matoshree For Second Time In A Week Amid Alliance Speculations

Photographs of the two estranged cousins smiling, embracing, and sharing celebratory moments quickly circulated on social media evoking nostalgia for the era when the Thackeray family stood united at the helm of Maharashtra's political narrative.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thackeray brothers
Raj Thackeray formed the MNS in 2006 after parting ways with the Shiv Sena, then led by Balasaheb and Uddhav. Photo: X.com/Raj Thackeray
Summary
Summary of this article

  • MNS President Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree, the residence of his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, for the second time in a week, sparking speculation about a possible political alliance.

  • The cousins held a private 30-minute discussion, marking their fifth meeting since July, which included attending public events together like rallies and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

  • Analysts suggest these meetings could indicate a potential seat-sharing arrangement or formal alliance between MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree, the residence of his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, for the second time this week, fueling growing speculation about a potential political alliance between the two estranged cousins.

The meeting, which took place on Sunday, follows their attendance at a family function hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut earlier in the week. According to reports, the cousins engaged in a private discussion for approximately 30 minutes, marking their fifth such meeting since July. Their recent interactions have included attending public events together, such as a rally in July and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in August.

The timing of these meetings has raised eyebrows, especially with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections approaching. Political analysts suggest that the renewed engagement between Raj and Uddhav could signal the possibility of a seat-sharing arrangement or a formal alliance between MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming civic polls.

While no official announcements have been made, the frequency of their meetings and the context of the upcoming elections indicate that the Thackeray cousins are seriously considering a collaborative political strategy.

Earlier Raj Thackeray visited Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree, on July 27 to wish him on his 65th birthday.

Photographs of the two estranged cousins smiling, embracing, and sharing celebratory moments quickly circulated on social media evoking nostalgia for the era when the Thackeray family stood united at the helm of Maharashtra’s political narrative.

Published At:
×

