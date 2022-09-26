Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Raj: 5 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Car Crashes Into Stationary Trucks

The crash occurred in the Sadar area of Tonk district, Jaipur. Five people were killed and another injured.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 6:40 pm

Five people were killed and another was injured when a speeding car crashed into two stationary trucks in the Sadar police station area of Tonk district, Jaipur, police said on Monday.

The vehicles were parked on the Jaipur-Kota National Highway.

Four students sitting in the car were killed and one was injured. A watchman who was sitting on a cot near the trucks also got killed, police said, adding that the accident that took place late Sunday night.
The deceased have been identified as Roshan, Suraj, Shreyans alias Gyaneshwar, Abhishek, and Mohammad Sadiq. The students were residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Rishabh, who was injured in the accident, was sent to Jaipur for treatment and is reportedly stable.  

A case has been registered against the car driver on behalf of the relatives of the deceased watchman, they said. 

The post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of their families, they added.


 

