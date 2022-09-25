Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Rahul Slams Centre Over Price Rise, Unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Centre over the issues of price rise and unemployment, alleging that the BJP-led government is not for farmers, youth, and women but for the five-six richest Indians.

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 7:51 am

"PM often asks- '70 saal mein kya kiya?' We never gave India the highest-ever unemployment. We never gave India the record price rise it faces today," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"BJP govt is not a govt for farmers, youth & women. It's a govt for 5-6 richest Indians who are monopolizing any business they want," he said.

Gandhi and Congress have been attacking the Centre over the issues of price rise and unemployment, alleging that the government's policies have worsened the economic situation of the country.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Attacked The Centre Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Government's Policies Five-six Richest Indians Issues Of Price Rise And Unemployment BJP-led Government Youth & Women
