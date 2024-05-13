National

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge To Visit Odisha On May 15, 16

Briefing media persons here, AICC in-charge of Odisha, Ajoy Kumar on Monday said Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in Bolangir on May 15.

File Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | File Photo
info_icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Odisha on May 15 and May 16, respectively to address election rallies.

Briefing media persons here, AICC in-charge of Odisha, Ajoy Kumar on Monday said Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in Bolangir on May 15.

He will arrive here at Bhubaneswar airport at around 11 am and then directly proceed to Bolangir to address a public meeting at around 11.30 am, Kumar said.

Kharge would address a public meeting in Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency on May 16. The Congress president is also scheduled to address a press conference on the same day in Bhubaneswar, he said.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh is also scheduled to address a press conference here on Tuesday (May 14).

This will be the second visit of Gandhi to Odisha during the current elections. Earlier, he had launched an election campaign for Congress in Odisha from Salepur in Cuttack district on April 28.

On May 3, Rahul addressed an election rally in Rayagada district under Koraput Lok Sabha constituency through a video message.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Plea In SC Seeks Review Of EVM VVPAT Verdict
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 1 Dead In Explosion At Oxygen Plant In Barabanki
  3. NCW To Send Inquiry Team To Look Into Alleged Assault Of Swati Maliwal
  4. Reservation, Drought And Farmers Suicide: Maratha Vote Consolidation Could Be A Game Changer In Beed
  5. Cal HC Adjourns Hearing Of Sandeshkhali BJP Leader's Petition Over 'Sting Video'
Entertainment News
  1. Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Diamond Cross Necklace In Nigeria
  2. HYBE Reacts To Email Sent By NewJeans' Parents, Issues Official Statement Quashing Allegations
  3. Maheep Kapoor Opens Up About Sanjay Kapoor's Extramarital Affair: Everyone Is Going To F**k Up
  4. Cannes 2024: 'All We Imagine As Light' To 'The Shameless', Indian Films Screening At The 77th Edition Of The Film Festival
  5. Suchitra Pillai On Being Called 'Boyfriend Snatcher' For Marrying Preity Zinta's Ex Lars Kjeldsen: I Didn't Come Between Them
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup: Scott Edwards Named Skipper as Netherlands Name Squad
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  3. Week In Review, May 6-12: Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs; Novak Djokovic Ousted From Italian Open
  4. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India Pakistan, Bangladesh
World News
  1. India Looking For Additional Sites For Russian Nuclear Reactors: Jaishankar
  2. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Calls For Dialogue Among Politicians To Steer Pakistan Out Of Crisis
  3. From Swastika To Lewd Acts: NYC-Dublin Live Video Portal Has Already Become A Magnet For Trouble
  4. Chinese Journalist Zhang Zhan, Jailed For Reportage On Wuhan COVID Outbreak, To Be Released
  5. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 52% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh