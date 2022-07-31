Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Quake Jolts Parts Of Bihar, None Hurt

The earthquake occurred at 7:58 am around 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said. 

earthquake PTI

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 10:27 am

Several places in Bihar were jolted by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck Nepal's capital Kathmandu in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

As per initial reports, the tremors were felt in Bihar's Katihar, Munger, Madhepura and Begusarai. 

There has been no account of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

