Putin Invites 'Great Friend' PM Modi For Separate Meeting During BRICS; NSA Doval Holds Talks On Ukraine

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22-24. National Security Agent (NSA) Ajit Doval's meeting with Putin took place days after PM Modi traveled to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Doval currently is in St Petersburg to attend a conclave of national security advisors of the BRICS nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) Photo: PTI
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a as a "great friend", Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended a formal invitation to him for a separate bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit in Russia's Kazan. Putn comments came today during his talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22-24.

"I propose holding a second meeting on October 22. Please, send Mr Modi our warm regards and best wishes. He is a great friend of ours," Putin said during talks with NSA Doval.

Doval in Russia ahead of BRICS

National Security Agent (NSA) Ajit Doval's meeting with Putin took place days after PM Modi traveled to Ukrainian capital Kyiv and held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Doval currently is in St Petersburg to attend a conclave of national security advisors of the BRICS nations.

Amid renewed efforts to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Doval's conversation with Putin took place today. Following PM Modi's request, Doval reportedly briefed Putin about his recent meeting with President Zelenskyy.

According to a Russian official statement on the Putin-Doval meeting, "Vladimir Putin noted the successful development of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and stressed the importance of security issues in bilateral relations, thanking the Indian side for maintaining dialogue in this area."

The statement further added that the Russian president proposed to hold a bilateral meeting with Modi on October 22 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit to "summarise the outcomes of joint work" on the implementation of the agreements reached during the Indian leader's July visit to Moscow.

