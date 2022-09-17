Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Home National

Punjab: Two Groups Clash In Faridkot Gurdwara

Punjab: Two Groups Clash In Faridkot Gurdwara
Punjab: Two Groups Clash In Faridkot Gurdwara File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 9:07 pm

Two groups clashed inside a gurdwara in Punjab's Faridkot district over the control of the committee that manages the shrine affairs. Police have registered a case and arrested three people. Two people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Taking notice of the incident, the Akal Takht Jathedar has directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to inquire into the matter. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

In the video, members of the two groups can be seen engaging into a scuffle inside the sanctum sanctorum of the gurdwara located in German Colony, Faridkot. Some of them can be seen attacking with swords and turbans of some of the men even came off.

Jaswant Singh, president of the gurdwara committee, alleged that the former president of the committee along with a few others had attacked him. Former president of the gurdwara committee Harbans Singh denied the charge and said he was attacked with swords.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh said a case has been registered in the matter. The FIR has been registered against nine people, three of whom have been arrested.

The case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting), 295 (defiling place of worship), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

-With PTI Input

