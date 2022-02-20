Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab Polls: EC Bars Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood From Visiting Polling Stations In Moga

Punjab Polls: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was barred by Election Commission from visiting polling stations in Moga, where his sister is contesting on Congress ticket.

Punjab Polls: EC Bars Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood From Visiting Polling Stations In Moga
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 6:56 pm

The Election Commission on Sunday restrained actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood from visiting polling stations in Moga, where his sister is contesting on a Congress ticket, after receiving complaints that he was allegedly influencing voters, according to officials.

Sood's vehicle was also impounded by police, they said, adding that a video surveillance team was also deployed outside his residence.

However, he has denied the charges of influencing voters.

Moga Returning Officer (RO) Satwant Singh said that Sood was directed not to visit polling stations.

Sood accused some candidates of buying votes, but the district election office did not find any substance in the allegation.

In a tweet, Sood alleged, “Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same.”

"We should be extremely careful of rumours and fake news & ensure that we all go out and vote for the right candidate who can bring the change for the betterment of our society. Your every vote will strengthen our democracy and is crucial for the development of our country," he said in another tweet.

On Sood's accusation, the RO said no such incident came to their notice.

He said several locations were checked but no cash was found.

Sood's sister had joined the Congress last month. Election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly is being held on Sunday
 

Tags

National Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Elections 2022 Punjab Sonu Sood Moga Bollywood Bollywood Actor
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Chhattisgarh: Naxal Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter

Chhattisgarh: Naxal Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter

Naxal Supply Chain Of Material Used To Make Explosives Busted In Gadchiroli; 4 Held

Uttar Pradesh Polls: 48.81% Votes Recorded Till 3PM

UP Election: PM Modi Accuses Samajwadi Party Of Being 'Sympathetic' To Terrorists

Andaman & Nicobar Records One New COVID-19 Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Lindley Hall, London, during London Fashion Week 2022.

Thames On Fire

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

A ferry is on fire at the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece.

Greece Ferry Fire

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai.

Remembering The Maratha Chieftain

PM meets Afghanistan Sikh-Hindu Delegation, at his residence, in New Delhi on February 19, 2022.

Electoral Compulsions?