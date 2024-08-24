Punjab: NRI Shot At 3 Times In Front Of Family By Unidentified Men; FIR Filed Against Ex-Wife | Video

A non-resident Indian who recently returned from the United States was shot at by two unidentified assailants on Saturday at his residence in Daburji village on the outskirts of Amritsar.
The victim identified as Sukhchain Singh was shot at in front of his family members. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the victim's house.
As per reports, Singh was going for a morning walk when two men on a motorcycle stopped him outside his home.
They took him inside and demanded the registration papers for his luxury car, police said.
After a struggle, the attackers had beaten up Singh and then shot him three times before escaping.
Two of the bullets hit Singh in the head and near his chest. He was quickly taken to a private hospital, the police said.
In the video, Singh's family members including his wife and his two children from his first marriage were present at the spot who were seen pleading with the assailants to let him go.
Singh's wife alleged that the family of his first wife was behind the attack.
Police said that Singh lives in America and he arrived in Punjab a month ago.
Amritsar Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon spoke to ANI about the incident where he informed, "Sukhchain belongs to the Daburji area in Amritsar...Two men entered Singh's residence on the pretext of enquiring about his car's registration certificate and then started firing at him. He is under treatment in the hospital."
He further said that Sukhchain Singh's family has lodged an FIR against five family members of his ex-wife. "The family members of Sukchain Singh allege the role of family members of Sukhchain's ex-wife in this shooting incident...A total of three men arrived at the residence. Two of them entered the residence and they fired at Sukchain."
He also added, "As per doctors, he is out of danger..."
A forensic team has reached the spot and an investigation is underway, police said.