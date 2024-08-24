National

Punjab: NRI Shot At 3 Times In Front Of Family By Unidentified Men; FIR Filed Against Ex-Wife | Video

As per reports, Singh was going for a morning walk when two men on a motorcycle stopped him outside his home. They took him inside and demanded the registration papers for his luxury car, police said.

NRI shot at by assailants inside home in Amritsar Punjab
CCTV footage of NRI shot at by assailants inside home in Amritsar, Punjab Photo: X/@Rajandeep_1999
info_icon

A non-resident Indian who recently returned from the United States was shot at by two unidentified assailants on Saturday at his residence in Daburji village on the outskirts of Amritsar.

The victim identified as Sukhchain Singh was shot at in front of his family members. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the victim's house.

As per reports, Singh was going for a morning walk when two men on a motorcycle stopped him outside his home.

They took him inside and demanded the registration papers for his luxury car, police said.

After a struggle, the attackers had beaten up Singh and then shot him three times before escaping.

Two of the bullets hit Singh in the head and near his chest. He was quickly taken to a private hospital, the police said.

In the video, Singh's family members including his wife and his two children from his first marriage were present at the spot who were seen pleading with the assailants to let him go.

Singh's wife alleged that the family of his first wife was behind the attack.

Police said that Singh lives in America and he arrived in Punjab a month ago.

Amritsar Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon spoke to ANI about the incident where he informed, "Sukhchain belongs to the Daburji area in Amritsar...Two men entered Singh's residence on the pretext of enquiring about his car's registration certificate and then started firing at him. He is under treatment in the hospital."

He further said that Sukhchain Singh's family has lodged an FIR against five family members of his ex-wife. "The family members of Sukchain Singh allege the role of family members of Sukhchain's ex-wife in this shooting incident...A total of three men arrived at the residence. Two of them entered the residence and they fired at Sukchain."

He also added, "As per doctors, he is out of danger..."

A forensic team has reached the spot and an investigation is underway, police said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN 495/6 At Tea; Mushfiqur Brings Up Century Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4, Live Score: SL Look To Build On Lead As ENG Eye Wickets At Old Trafford
  3. Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Biggest Achievement In Career -- 'Playing For India,' Says The Cricket 'Gabbar'
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats
  5. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics
Football News
  1. India-U17 Vs Indonesia-U17, Friendly: Blue Colts Fine-Tune For Bali Clash Ahead Of SAFF Championship
  2. Ligue 1: PSG Thrash Montpellier 6-0 - In Pics
  3. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  4. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
  5. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Aaronson, James Seal Visitors First Win Of The Season
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  3. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  5. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  2. Punjab: NRI Shot At 3 Times In Front Of Family By Unidentified Men; FIR Filed Against Ex-Wife | Video
  3. Telangana: Authorities Demolish Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre In Hyderabad; Actor Calls It 'Wrongful'
  4. Haryana Assembly Polls: Congress Leader Selja Says Party Will Run Solo, No Alliance With AAP
  5. Instagram 'Friend' Kidnaps, Rapes Karnataka Woman; Two Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  2. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  3. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  4. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  5. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
World News
  1. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  2. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  3. Pakistan To Experiment With New Currency Notes Made Of Polymer Plastic
  4. Bangladesh: Hindus And Muslims Came Together To Guard Dhaka's Ancient Temple After Fall Of Hasina-led Govt, Says Priest
  5. The Fight For Bangladesh's 'Second Independence': A First Person View
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report