Punjab Hooch Tragedy: 21 Dead Due To Toxic Liquor Consumption, 40 Taken To Hospital | Details

According to police, a total of six people have been arrested in connection with the case so far. Furthermore, the Punjab government also has constituted a 'high-level' Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the hooch tragedy.

Outlook Web Desk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
Owing to suspected consumption of spurious liquor, the death toll in Punjab’s Sangrur district has risen to twenty-one on Saturday. At least forty people have been taken to the hospital, according to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Sangrur.

On Wednesday, four people allegedly died while on the next day, four more people succumbed during treatment at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital. On Friday, eight people died and five more people expired on Saturday, taking the total death toll to 21.

According to police, a total of six people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has constituted a "high-level" Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

In a post on X, the Punjab Police said, "A High-level Committee has been setup to supervise the uncovering of the backward and forward linkages in a professional & scientific manner to unearth the nexus behind the whole matter. A four-member SIT headed by ADGP Law & Order Gurinder Dhillon IPS, and including DIG Patiala Range Harcharan Bhullar IPS, SSP Sangrur Sartaj Chahal IPS & Additional Commissioner (Excise) Naresh Dubey will supervise the investigations. SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy".

"No person found involved will be spared. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Don’t fall prey to unverified rumours," it added.

