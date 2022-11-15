Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Punjab Govt To Name Schools After Martyrs, Freedom Fighters

Harjot Singh Bains
Government schools in Punjab would be named after martyrs and freedom fighters, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains PTI

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 10:57 pm

Government schools in Punjab would be named after martyrs and freedom fighters, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Tuesday. Village panchayats and the school management committees have been asked to pass resolutions for schools to be renamed, he said.

They will then send the same to the state headquarters within the next month through principals along with the biographical notes about the martyrs and freedom fighters, said the minister in a statement.

Bains said the decision has been taken so that future generations get to know about the sacrifices of martyrs and freedom fighters for the country.

(With PTI inputs)

