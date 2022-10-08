Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Punjab Governor Takes Exception To Mann's Absence From Reception Held For Prez Murmu

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit took exception to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann skipping the reception held for President Droupadi Murmu during her maiden visit to Chandigarh on Saturday.

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 10:47 pm

While welcoming Murmu at the Raj Bhavan, the governor noted Mann's absence from the event.

Purohit said he had invited Mann to the civic reception. "He (Mann) had even accepted it. He may have some compulsions," the governor said.

According to Purohit, Mann instead sent a representative.

"No matter how occupied one is, I feel it is important to fulfill one's constitutional responsibility," he asserted.

The President was in Chandigarh to witness the Indian Air Force aerial show at Sukhna lake.

The governor and the Aam Aadmi Party government were involved in a squabble over holding a session of the Punjab Assembly.

After seeking legal opinion, the governor had withdrawn the permission to hold a special session on September 22, during which the government wanted to bring only a confidence motion in the House.

Purohit then gave his nod to hold the session from September 27, but only after the government provided him with the details of the legislative business that was to be carried out.

The Punjab BJP criticized Mann for skipping the function held in honor of the President.

Punjab BJP General Secretary Subhash Sharma said it is unfortunate that Mann skipped the event and asked the chief minister to understand his constitutional responsibility.

(Inputs from PTI)

