Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Puducherry Witnesses Dip In Daily Coronavirus Cases

On Thursday, the UT had recorded 499 new coronavirus cases.

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 3:21 pm

Puducherry registered 431 new COVID-19 cases on Friday marking a dip in the daily infection count while the overall tally went up to 1,63,563 in the Union Territory. On Thursday, the UT had recorded 499 new coronavirus cases.

In a press release, Puducherry Director of Health G Sriramulu said the 431 new cases were identified out of 2,686 samples over the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Friday. The new cases were spread across the UT in Puducherry (279), Karaikal (109), Yanam (34) and Mahe (nine). Three more patients (two from Puducherry and one from Karaikal) who were in the age group between 72 and 79 years succumbed to the infection on Friday raising the overall toll to 1,946.

The Director said there are 5,458 active cases in the UT with 115 patients admitted in hospitals and the remaining 5,343 affected people recovering in home isolation. He said that 1,608 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries stood at 1,56,159.

Sriramulu said the health department has so far tested 21,71,924 samples and has found 18,19,675 samples out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 16.05 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 per cent and 95.47 per cent, respectively. The Director said the health department has administered 15,40,256 doses across the UT that comprised 9,23,144 first doses, 6,08,278 second and 8,834 booster doses.

With PTI Inputs

