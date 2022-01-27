Puducherry Logs 940 New COVID-19 Cases; Sees Decline In Infections

The union territory of Puducherry registered a decline in number of fresh coronavirus cases with 940 being reported in the last 24 hours, a senior Health department official said on Thursday. One more person- a 80-year old woman - succumbed to the virus in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh pushing the toll to 1,916, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The 940 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,217 samples and were spread over Puducherry (635), Karaikal (234), Yanam (57) and Mahe (14). The overall tally rose to 1,57,698, he said. The number of fresh cases had ranged between 1,130 and 1,504 during the previous three days.

The number of active cases stood at 15,751 with 226 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 15,525 in home isolation, the Health department official said. Sriramulu said, "As many as 1,486 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries climbed to 1,40,031."

The Health Department has so far tested 21,46,588 samples and has found 18,02,478 out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 42.40 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.21 per cent and 88.80 per cent respectively. "The department has so far administered 15,27,818 vaccine doses which comprised 9,19,304 first doses, 6,02,304 second and 6,210 booster doses," the Director said.

With PTI Inputs