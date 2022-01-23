Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Puducherry Adds 1,897 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths

The number of active cases stood at 15,696 with 174 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 15,522 in home isolation.

Puducherry records1,897 new COVID-19 cases (File photo-Representational image) -

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 2:34 pm

The union territory of Puducherry logged 1,897 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,52,213, a senior Health department official said on Sunday. Five more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours as the death toll rose to 1,906, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The Puducherry region alone registered 1,395 out of the 1,897 new cases in the last 24 hours as of 10 AM today while Karaikal reported 342 cases, followed by Yanam (116) and Mahe (44). The number of active cases stood at 15,696 with 174 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 15,522 in home isolation.

The Health department Director said 1,264 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries rose to 1,34,611. Five more persons (all from Puducherry) succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, he said, adding the deceased were in the age group ranging between 55 and 90 years.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far tested 21,29,196 samples and found 17,94,095 out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate stood at 39.51 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.25 per cent and 88.44 per cent respectively.

The department has so far administered 15,21,213 doses which comprised  9,17,107 first doses, 5,98,904 second and 5,202 booster doses. Meanwhile, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the union territory was witnessing a rise in number of coronavirus cases and this was in line with what was happening across the country.

Talking to reporters after garlanding the statue of veteran freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary Sunday, she said although a total lockdown was enforced in several states Puducherry did not do so as "we are concerned about the livelihood sources of the people."

She appealed to the people to adhere to safety protocols and said that the hospitals here were fully prepared to rise to any exigency. "I reiterate that the people should not lower their guard against the pandemic," she said.

With PTI Inputs

