PUC: Delhi Govt Hikes Car, Bike, 3-Wheeler Pollution Certificate Rates | Check New Prices

Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates will cost more now with Delhi government's announcement of a hike in prices of the same for four-wheelers, two and three-wheelers.
The Delhi government has increased the PUC certificate charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after a gap of about 13 years, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.
Delhi PUC Certificates New Rates
The charges for PUC certificates for petrol, CNG or LPG (including bio fuel) two and three-wheelers has been increased from Rs 60 to Rs 80 and for four-wheelers from Rs 80 to Rs 110.
PUC certificates for diesel vehicles has been revised from Rs 100 to Rs 140.
The new rates will be effective as soon as it is notified by the government.
A PUC certificate is a mandatory document for car and bike owners in India which verifies a vehicle's compliance with the prescribed emission standards.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said it was a long-pending demand of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services.
"Considering the request from the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association and the fact that pollution checking rates have not been revised since 2011, the Delhi government has announced increasing the rates for pollution checking of vehicles in Delhi," news agency PTI quoted Gahlot as saying.
This revision is necessary to ensure that pollution checking stations can continue to operate efficiently and provide quality services to the public, he added.