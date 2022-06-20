Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Prophet Remark Row: Nupur Sharma Skips Appearance Before Police Station In Kolkata

FIR filed by a local resident over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Sharma sent an email to the police station expressing her inability to appear before it on Monday.

Prophet Remark Row: Nupur Sharma Skips Appearance Before Police Station In Kolkata
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 6:55 pm

Sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma skipped her appearance on Monday before Narkeldanga police station here, which had sent her a notice on the basis of an FIR filed by a local resident over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, an officer her said. Sharma sent an email to the police station expressing her inability to appear before it on Monday, the police officer stated.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, had sparked violent agitations in several parts of the country. Protests had turned violent in West Bengal on May 26, with demonstrators blocking roads, vandalising public property and torching vehicles in Howrah district. A complaint was filed before the Narkeldanga police station by a local resident claiming that her comments had caused unrest. 

Related stories

Nupur Sharma Will Be Projected As A "Big Leader": Owaisi

BJP's Nupur Sharma Goes Missing Amid Muhammad Row, Police Hunt Continues In Delhi

Prophet Muhammad Row: Mumbai Police Reaches Delhi To Hand Over Summons To Nupur Sharma


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Prophet Mohammed Kolkata Narkeldanga Police Station West Bengal Protest Violence Nupur Sharma TV Debate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province