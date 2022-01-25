Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Promises Of Freebies Before Elections Serious Issue: SC Seeks EC's Response

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that the promiseas of 'irrational freebies' before elections is a serious issue. It sought the Election Commission's response on a plea seeking directions to seize election symbols of parties doing so.

Supreme Court of India - File Photo

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 1:08 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking a direction to seize the election symbol or de-register a political party that promises or distributes “irrational freebies” from public funds before elections. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli sought the response in four weeks on the PIL filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.  

The plea said there should be a total ban on such populist measures to gain undue political favour from voters as they violate the Constitution and the ECI should take suitable deterrent measures.

Outlook Newsletters

