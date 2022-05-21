Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

President Ram Nath Kovind To Lay Foundation Stone Of New Raj Bhavan In Goa

During the event in Goa, all the past chief ministers of the state or their representatives will be felicitated.

President Ram Nath Kovind To Lay Foundation Stone Of New Raj Bhavan In Goa
President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 2:14 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone of the new Raj Bhavan building in Goa on May 30, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

"The president will be in Goa on May 30, celebrated as the state's 35th Statehood Day. He will lay the foundation stone of the new Raj Bhavan building at Dona Paula near here within the existing complex," Sawant told reporters on Friday.

During the event, all the past chief ministers of the state or their representatives will be felicitated, he said.

Several other people from different fields, including education, sports, agriculture and industries, will also be felicitated by Kovind on the occasion, the chief minister said, adding that the new Raj Bhavan building would be constructed by the state Public Works Department and it would be ready within a year, he added.

Related stories

President Ram Nath Kovind: Follow Lord Buddha's Path To Build A Harmonious, Developed Country

India’s ‘Operation Ganga’ In Ukraine, S Jaishankar Briefs President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries

Tags

National Ram Nath Kovind President Of India President Ram Nath Kovind Goa Goa CM Raj Bhavan State Foundation Day Ex- Goa CM
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Markets To Remain Volatile, Nifty Seen In Range Of 15,700-16,400, Say Analysts

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Markets To Remain Volatile, Nifty Seen In Range Of 15,700-16,400, Say Analysts