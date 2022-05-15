Sunday, May 15, 2022
President Ram Nath Kovind: Follow Lord Buddha's Path To Build A Harmonious, Developed Country

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Buddha Purnima on Sunday and asked all to resolve to build a harmonious and developed country.

President Ram Nath Kovind PTI

Updated: 15 May 2022 7:54 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Buddha Purnima on Sunday and asked all to resolve to build a harmonious and developed country.

"On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my warm wishes to all the fellow citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world," he said in his message.

"Mahatma Buddha preached non-violence, love and compassion to the people," the President said. In a world full of turmoil, his teachings are more relevant today than ever before, Kovind said.

The teachings of Mahatma Buddha inspire entire humanity to strive towards a life based on moral values. He guided people to follow the path of compassion and tolerance, he said.

"Let us resolve to follow the 'Ashtangik Marg' shown by Mahatma Buddha and contribute towards building a peaceful, harmonious and developed country by leading a virtuous life," the President said.

