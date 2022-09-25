Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

President Murmu On Three-Day Visit To Karnataka From Monday, First After Assuming Office

The President will inaugurate the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from envoys
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 3:09 pm

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28 to attend a host of programmes, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

This will be her first visit to any state as the President of India, it said. She will inaugurate the Dasara festival at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday. On the same day, the president will attend a felicitation function, 'Poura Sanmana', organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in Hubli, the statement said.

She will also inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Dharwad, it added. The President will inaugurate the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

On that occasion, she will also lay the foundation stone of the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) virtually, the statement said. 

On the same day, the president will grace the inaugural function of the St Joseph's University and will also attend a civic reception hosted by the government of Karnataka in her honour in Bengaluru, it added. On September 28, the president will return to New Delhi.  

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National President Murmu Visit To Karnataka Inauguration Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming