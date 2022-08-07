Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
President Murmu Congratulates Commonwealth Games Bronze Medal Winners

President Murmu congratulated boxers Rohit Tokas and Mohammed Hussamuddin, para table tennis player Sonalben Patel, wrestlers Deepak Nehra and Pooja Sihag for winning bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.

President Droupadi Murmu PTI

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 9:14 am

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated boxers Rohit Tokas and Mohammed Hussamuddin, para table tennis player Sonalben Patel, wrestlers Deepak Nehra and Pooja Sihag for winning bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"Congratulations to Rohit Tokas for winning bronze in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. You held your ground in a close bout, showing your firmness of resolve and fortitude. It is a praiseworthy performance from you," Murmu tweeted.

Tokas won the medal in the men's welterweight category after going down to Zambia's Stephen Zimba in the semi-final.

"Congratulations to Mohammed Hussamuddin for winning bronze in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. Your second consecutive CWG medal demonstrates your consistency & dedication. Your success will inspire many youngsters," the president said in another tweet.

Hussamuddin settled for the bronze after losing his men's 57kg category semi-final against Ghana's Joseph Commey.

"Congratulations to Sonalben Patel for winning bronze in Para Table Tennis at #CommonwealthGames. Sportspersons like you inspire people into believing that no physical limitations can subdue the indomitable spirit to excel. You are a source of inspiration for everyone," Murmu said.

Patel claimed the bronze medal in women's singles.

"Congratulations to Deepak Nehra for winning bronze in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. You have achieved high level of excellence at a very young age. Based on your promising debut, India looks forward to many glorious feats from you," the president said.

Nehra (97kg) outplayed Pakistan's Tayab Raza 10-2 in the bronze play-off.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Pooja Sihag for winning bronze in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. You overcame odds to reach this level of international sporting excellence. Your grit and determination should inspire millions, including women," Murmu tweeted.

Sihag (76kg) grabbed the bronze by beating Australia's Naomi de Bruine. 

(with inputs from PTI)

