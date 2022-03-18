Friday, Mar 18, 2022
President Kovind, V-P Naidu Exchange Holi Greetings

Earlier, in a tweet, Naidu said that on the auspicious occasion of Holi, "let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together".

Holi 2022(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 8:00 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday exchanged Holi greetings over the telephone, an official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Naidu wishing him on the festival of colours, the official of the Vice President Secretariat said.


Earlier, in a tweet, Naidu said that on the auspicious occasion of Holi, "let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together".


He hoped that the festival brings peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness to people's lives.

With PTI inputs.

