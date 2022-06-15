Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
President Kovind Lays Foundation Stone Of New Raj Bhawan In Goa

The building is being constructed in the premises of the existing governor house, which is a 450-year-old structure constructed during the then Portuguese rule, located on a hill overlooking the Arabian Sea. 

Kovind laid the foundation stone for the new complex

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 12:58 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone of the new Goa Raj Bhawan building near here on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Kovind laid the foundation stone for the new complex. Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik were the dignitaries present at the function.

(With PTI inputs)

