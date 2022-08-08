Monday, Aug 08, 2022
President Droupadi Murmu Lauds Commonwealth Games Medallists

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the country's badminton contingent for scripting history.

President Droupadi Murmu. (File photo) PTI

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 8:27 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday lauded the Indian men's hockey team, table tennis player Sharath Kamal as well as badminton doubles winner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning silver at #CommonwealthGames. Your efforts and spirited performances through the tournament are praiseworthy," the president tweeted.

Praising immensely talented Sharath, she said Indians are delighted that "our tricolour soars at the podium due to your special feat".

"The immensely talented & experienced Sharath Kamal wins table tennis gold medal at #CommonwealthGames, creating history. Your phenomenal consistency makes you a sporting icon. Indians are delighted that our tricolour soars at the podium due to your special feat. Congratulations!," Murmu said in another tweet.

The president also congratulated the country's badminton contingent for scripting history.

"Our badminton contingent scripts history! Congratulations to Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning badminton doubles gold at #CommonwealthGames. Your victory inspires our youth. Indians feel proud to have our national anthem played  at Birmingham due to your win," she tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)
 

