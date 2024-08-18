Post-Polls, J&K Assembly To Pass Resolution For Restoring Special Status And Statehood

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll dates for J&K after a gap of nearly decade, the major regional party National Conference hardened its stance today saying if the party comes to the power in the region it will pass first resolution in J&K Assembly against the abrogation of Article 370 and in favour of restoration of the statehood.
“The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in its first order of business after elections, will pass a resolution against the centre's decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status,” NC vice president Omar Abdullah said.
NC spokesperson Ifra Jan told Outlook that the National Conference will bring such a resolution if it forms the government and has majority numbers in the J&K Assembly.
On August 5, 2019, the BJP government amid security clampdown, arrested thousands of people and implemented a communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir, abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated J&K into two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh. Since then the political parties of the region have been seeking the restoration of Article 370, statehood and elections. The National Conference was among first petitioners challenging abrogation of Article 370 before the Supreme Court of India.
However, the Supreme Court, in its decision on December 11 last year upheld the abrogation of Article 370. The Court at the same time directed the ECI to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, leading a five-judge Constitution Bench, had said that direct elections were a paramount feature of democracy and could not be withheld.
While chairing a meeting at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha Srinagar, the NC president outlined his party’s political strategy during the campaign. As the party talked about bringing the first resolution against the abrogation of Article 370 and restoration of the statehood, other parties will also harden their strategy. Omar in the meeting said the National Conference remains committed to its founding principle of empowering the people and will continue to uphold this belief steadfastly."
Earlier, on June 26, 2000, when Dr Farooq Abdullah was Chief Minister of J&K, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly adopted by voice vote a resolution accepting the report of the State Autonomy Committee (SAC), recommending greater autonomy to the State. Dr Farooq Abdullah had expressed confidence that it would be implemented. In 1996, when he took over as Chief Minister, Dr Abdullah constituted SAC and on April 13, 1999, SAC report was tabled in the House for discussion and debate. The SAC's main recommendations revolve around the restoration of the pre-1953 status in the relationship between the Union government and the State.
Speaking about the resolution, Dr Farooq Abdullah had said, “No one, including the National Conference, was ready to take up the challenge of the elections then (1996). But, we were assured by the people in New Delhi on autonomy so we jumped into the elections at the risk of not only our lives but the lives of lakhs of people.''