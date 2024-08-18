Post-Polls, J&K Assembly To Pass Resolution For Restoring Special Status And Statehood

Earlier, on June 26, 2000, when Dr Farooq Abdullah was Chief Minister of J&K, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly adopted by voice vote a resolution accepting the report of the State Autonomy Committee (SAC), recommending greater autonomy to the State. Dr Farooq Abdullah had expressed confidence that it would be implemented. In 1996, when he took over as Chief Minister, Dr Abdullah constituted SAC and on April 13, 1999, SAC report was tabled in the House for discussion and debate. The SAC's main recommendations revolve around the restoration of the pre-1953 status in the relationship between the Union government and the State.