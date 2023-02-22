Popular Bhojpuri Singer Served Notice By UP Police Over Recent Viral Song On Eviction Drive In The State

A popular Bhojpuri singer has been served a notice after her satirical song on the eviction drive in Kanpur, leading to the death of a mother and a daughter, went viral.

In the video titled, 'UP Mein Ka Ba', singer Neha Singh Rathore is heard singing about the eviction drives in the state and speak of Pramila Dixit, 45, and her daughter Neha, 20, who died in their hut that was set on fire, allegedly by policemen last week.





However, the song prompted the Uttar Pradesh police to show up at her doors with a notice. Singh was made to sign the notice.





According to a report by NDTV, the police also asked her to confirm whether it was her in the video, and if so whether she stood by what she sang. The police further claimed that the song "created a situation of disharmony and tension" and that she was aware of the adverse impact of it on society.

"If your reply is not found satisfactory, a case will be registered... and proper legal investigation will be carried out," the notice reportedly stated.

Neha Singh Rathore is widely popular for her satirical videos and has done a wide range of similar videos mimicking the government.





In the latest one, she refers to the recent incident where the mother and the daughter died after allegedly self-immolating to protest an anti-encroachment drive in the Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh last week.

The duo allegedly took the extreme step in the presence of police, district administration and revenue officials, who had gone to Madauli village in the Rura area of the district to remove encroachments from a "gram samaj" land, a police official said.

The family had alleged that the cops had set their hut ablaze when the two women were inside. Further, the villagers alleged that the officials arrived in the morning with a bulldozer and they were not given any prior notice.