Pope Francis Offers Services For Ending Ukraine War

The Vatican is offering its services for any negotiation aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's No. 2 official, told several Italian newspapers in an interview published on Monday, that “even though what we feared and what we hoped wouldn't happen did happen, there is always space for negotiation.”

He noted that the Holy See, "offering its willingness to facilitate dialogue with Russia, is always ready to help the parties to get back on that path.''

On Friday, Pope Francis in an extraordinary step went to the Russian Embassy to the Holy See to meet with the Russian ambassador. The pontiff pressed for an end to fighting and a return to negotiations, Parolin noted.

While Orthodox Christians are predominant among the faithful in Ukraine, the Catholic Church has a discreet presence in that country through believers who follow the Eastern Rite of Catholicism.

