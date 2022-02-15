Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Police, SWAT Team Nab 6 Gang Members In UP's Bulandshahr

Rs 76,000 cash, looted ornaments, illegal arms and the SUV they travelled in were recovered, police said.

Police, SWAT Team Nab 6 Gang Members In UP's Bulandshahr
Police, SWAT Team Nab 6 Gang Members In UP's Bulandshahr

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 6:11 pm

Police and the special weapons and tactics team arrested six gang members that allegedly broke into houses and recovered cash, jewellery and arms from them, officials said on Tuesday.


They said the gang leader Asif was a resident of Ghaziabad, while three members were from Baghpat district and one each from Meerut and Bulandshahr.


The gang members used to visit posh colonies in an SUV. On spotting houses with doors open, they used to barge in and rob the owners by brandishing weapons, Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Related stories

Indian Businesses Rank 5th In Their Concern For Climate Change, Says Report

Foreigner Stabs Cabbie In Gurugram

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 22 Live


Asif has 14 cases registered against him for dacoity and other criminal offences. The gang carried out two robberies in Yamunapuram Colony in Kotwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr last month, two robberies in Aligarh and one each in Hapur and Meerut, Singh said. 


Rs 76,000 cash, looted ornaments, illegal arms and, the SUV they travelled in were recovered, police said. The deputy inspector general of police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to the team that nabbed the gang. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Jewellery Robbery Gang Members Theft/Robbery Robbery SWAT Uttar Pradesh Bulandshahr
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

I Love

I Love "LOVE"

Gurugram Collapse: Builder Charged With Culpable Homicide

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Main Accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son Ashish Walks Out Of Jail

Foreigner Stabs Cabbie In Gurugram

CBI Issues Alert At Airports For Bosses Of Shipbuilding Firm ABG Shipyard In Rs 23,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?