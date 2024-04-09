National

Police Detain Karni Sena Leader Ahead Of His Protest At Gujarat BJP HQ Against Rupala's Remarks

Shekhawat, the national president of Karni Sena, an outfit of the Kshatriya or Rajput community, on Sunday gave a call to gherao the state BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in protest against Union minister Parshottam Rupala's remarks on the community and the party's refusal to remove him as its Rajkot Lok Sabha seat candidate.

Advertisement

x%2F%40%40IAMRAJSHEKHAWAT
Karni Sena leader Raj Shekhawat Photo: x/@@IAMRAJSHEKHAWAT
info_icon

Police detained Karni Sena leader Raj Shekhawat from outside the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, hours before his plan to gherao the BJP's Gujarat headquarters in Gandhinagar, an official said.

Shekhawat, the national president of Karni Sena, an outfit of the Kshatriya or Rajput community, on Sunday gave a call to gherao the state BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in protest against Union minister Parshottam Rupala's remarks on the community and the party's refusal to remove him as its Rajkot Lok Sabha seat candidate.

"We have detained Raj Shekhawat from the airport," Assistant Commissioner of Police (G Division) VN Yadav said.

Addressing a gathering in Rajkot on March 22, Rupala remarked that erstwhile ‘maharajas’ succumbed to the persecution of foreign rulers as well as the Britishers. He further said these ‘maharajas’ broke bread with these rulers and also married off their daughters to them.

Advertisement

Rajput community members saw the remarks as an insult to them. They have urged the BJP to withdraw Rupala’s candidature or face defeat.

On Tuesday, Shekhawat was whisked away by a police team as soon as he emerged from the Ahmedabad airport. 

Several Karni Sena activists were also present at the airport when he was detained and taken away by the police.

On Sunday, Shekhawat in a post on X said he planned to gherao 'Kamalam' at 2 pm on Tuesday and asked the Kshatriya community members and their supporters to come with saffron flags and sticks and join the protest.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, tight police security was deployed at the state BJP headquarters in view of the threat by the Kshatriya community members to carry out the protest.

Amid the outrage over Rupala's remarks, Shekhawat had resigned from the BJP.

Despite Rupala having apologised for his comments, the Rajput community members have held protests in different parts of the state.

Elections to all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Chennai; What If We Rename Parts Of China, Says Rajnath In Arunachal
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him