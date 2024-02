In his complaint, Agarwal alleged that Suranya Aiyar made "objectionable remarks" on different social media platforms on January 20, against the consecration ceremony.

“Ms Suryanya Aiyar has posted a seriously objectionable statement on Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms on January 20 and other dates. Please go through this entire clip and register an FIR under section 153-A (for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and other sections of IPC and other acts as you deem appropriate after watching the 36-minute video,” Agarwal said in his complaint.