During the 'Modi and US' event in New York's Long Island, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India is now the land of opportunities. It doesn't wait for opportunities anymore; it creates opportunities. In the last 10 years, India has created launching pads of opportunities in every sector."
During his address to the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's commitment to environmental sustainability, stating, "India is the first G20 country to achieve its Paris climate goals."
He said that India's carbon emissions are negligible compared to the global total, affirming the country's dedication to a green transition. Modi noted that this commitment stems from India's tradition of love for nature and outlined a focus on expanding solar and wind energy.
He expressed the goal of making every household in India a solar-powered home.
'The World Listens To India'
He mentioned about India's growing influence on the global stage, stating, "Today, when India says something on a global platform, the world listens." He highlighted India's role as a strong voice for the Global South and reiterated the importance of collaboration over conflict, asserting, "Some time ago when I said that this is not the era of war, its severity was understood by all."
Modi further clarified that India's priority is not to seek supremacy but to enhance its impact through cooperation, saying, "Hum aaag ki tarah jalaane waale nahin, Suraj ki kiran ki tarah roshani dene waale hain. We don't want our supremacy in the world, but to increase cooperation in the prosperity of the world."
New Consulates in Boston and Los Angeles
He expressed excitement about India's future as a host for international events, stating, "Very soon, you will witness the Olympics in India too," as the country prepares to bid for the 2036 Olympics. He also announced the opening of two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, following the establishment of a consulate in Seattle last year.
Modi emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing diplomatic relations and responding to community suggestions for these new consulates.
India Rises As 2nd-Biggest Mobile Manufacturer
He highlighted India's significant achievements in mobile manufacturing, stating, "Today, almost every big brand of mobile in the world is made in India. India is the world's second-biggest mobile manufacturer." He emphasised that India no longer follows others but instead creates new systems and leads in innovation. Modi introduced the concept of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a key contribution from India to the world.
He expressed his vision for India, saying, "For India, power and potency means—knowledge is for sharing, wealth is for caring, power is for protecting."
Modi also highlighted India’s technological advancements, noting, "Today, India's 5G market is bigger than America. It has happened within two years. Now, India is working on made-in-India 6G." He asserted that India no longer follows; it forges new systems and leads from the front.
Women Empowerment And Tech Revolution
Moreover, he emphasised the importance of women's empowerment, stating, “Along with women's welfare, we are also focused on women-led development. The government constructed many homes, and they were registered in the names of women. In the last 10 years, 10 crore women have joined the micro-entrepreneurship scheme. In agriculture, we are using technology. For farming, we are using drones, but what is new is that those responsible for it are the rural women in India. We are making thousands of women drone pilots. This technological revolution is being brought about by women from the villages. The areas which were neglected are our focus now.”
He also offered a fresh perspective on "AI," stating that it stands for both "American Indians" and "Aspirational India." Modi highlighted the growing bond between India and the United States, emphasising that the spirit of American Indians is elevating bilateral relations.
He noted, "Every aspiration is giving birth to new achievement, and every achievement becomes a facilitator for a new aspiration. In a decade, India has climbed to the 5th spot from the 10th spot in terms of economy. Now, every Indian wants it to become the third largest economy."
The audience responded enthusiastically, chanting "Modi, Modi" as he began his address with "Bharat Mata ki Jai." He remarked on the global reach of the word "Namaste," stating, "Namaste has become global from local now."
PM Modi acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora, saying, "You have connected India to America and America to India. Your skills, talent and commitment know no bounds. Even though you have travelled overseas, no sea is so deep that can distance you from India."
The Nassau Coliseum buzzed with excitement ahead of the event, as community members held 'Welcome Modi' signs in various languages. Traditional Indian dancers performed, with over 500 artists set to showcase their talents throughout the event.
The Prime Minister arrived in New York after attending the Quad Leaders’ meeting in Delaware, hosted by President Joe Biden on Saturday. The summit addressed important topics such as security cooperation and technology sharing. PM Modi emphasized the need for a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty, subtly referencing China.
Alongside PM Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida participated in the summit, where Modi also held one-on-one discussions. He attended a Cancer Moonshot event focused on combating cervical cancer, hosted by Biden on the summit’s sidelines.
Looking ahead, PM Modi will speak at the United Nations General Assembly’s Summit of the Future on Monday. He is also set to meet with CEOs of American firms involved in advanced technologies like AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors.
Former US President Donald Trump has announced plans to meet PM Modi, although confirmation from either side is still pending.