Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
PM Modi Urges Judiciaries To Expedite Release Of Undertrial Prisoners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the judiciary to hasten the release of undertrials awaiting judgment in jails across the country.

PM Narendra Modi in Delhi Photo: PTI

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 1:03 pm

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the judiciary to speed up the release of undertrials languishing in various jails awaiting legal aid. 

Addressing the first All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet here, he also said that ease of justice was as important as ease of doing business and ease of living.

"There are several undertrials in jails awaiting legal aid. Our District Legal Services Authorities can take up the responsibility of providing legal assistance to undertrials," the prime minister said.

He urged district judges attending the conference to speed up the release of undertrials using their offices as chairpersons of district-level undertrial review committees.

The prime minister noted that the National Legal Services Authority has started a campaign on this matter and urged the Bar Council of India to align more lawyers with this effort. 

