PM Modi To Participate In International Yoga Day Celebrations In Karnataka’s Mysuru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while making the announcement said he held a video conference with PM Narendra Modi to discuss the preparations for Mysuru event on International Yoga Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo-Representational image) Twitter/BJP

Updated: 30 May 2022 3:07 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21 as part of the platinum jubilee of the Indian independence, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

He also said that Modi held a video conference in this regard with him to discuss the preparations for the event.

"All the preparations have been completed. The stage is set to conduct the International Yoga Day in a big way at the Mysuru Palace premises and I am looking forward to your arrival," Bommai was quoted as telling the Prime Minister in a statement issued by his office.

During the video conference, State Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad and others were also present, the statement said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

