PM Modi To Inaugurate Vikramaditya Vedic Clock In Ujjain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate `Vikramaditya Vedic Clock' based on the Indian `panchang' or time calculation system in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Thursday.

It is the world's first such clock, said an official release here. Modi would be launching or inaugurating a number of developmental projects in the state through video link during the day.

"The Indian system of time calculation is the oldest, subtle, pure, error-free, authentic and reliable method in the world. This most reliable system is being re-established in the form of Vikramaditya Vedic Clock in Ujjain," the release said.

"Throughout the world, the time prescribed and transmitted from Ujjayini (Ujjain) has been followed. The shortest fraction of time is included in Indian time calculations based on the Indian astronomical theory and the motions of planetary constellations," it added.

The clock will also display information as to Samvat, Mas, planetary positions, moon position, Parva, Shubhshubh Muhurat, Ghati, Nakshatra, solar eclipse, lunar eclipse, among other things.

The Vedic Clock is an attempt to restore the tradition of Indian time calculation, the release added.