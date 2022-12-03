Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway On Dec 11

PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway On Dec 11

The 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’ is a six-lane access-controlled highway. It is the second expressway in the state after Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

PM Modis public meeting in Patan
PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 4:10 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway here on December 11, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday. 

The prime minister will inaugurate the completed stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi, while the remaining stretch of the expressway will be finished in the next six months, he said. The 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’ is a six-lane access-controlled highway. It is the second expressway in the state after Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

"It is a matter of joy and pride for us that PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. He will inaugurate the 500-km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi, which has been completed, and the remaining stretch will be completed in six months," the deputy chief minister said.

 A new economic corridor will come up on the expressway route, and 14 districts will be integrated and connected to the port through this expressway, he said. The 701-km long expressway, built at the cost of Rs 49,250 crore, passes through 392 villages spread over 11 districts.

(With PTI inputs)

National
