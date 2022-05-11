PM Modi To Address Utkarsh Meet In Bharuch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address via video conferencing the "Utkarsh Samaroh" in Gujarat's Bharuch on Thursday to mark the 100 per cent saturation of four key state government schemes in the district which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need, his office said.

The district administration had carried out a special drive -- "Utkarsh Initiative" --from January 1 to March 31 this year, with the aim to ensure the complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens.

A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes, the Prime Minister's Office said. During the drive, taluka-wise WhatsApp helpline numbers were announced to collect information about those who were not receiving benefits of the scheme.

Utkarsh camps were organised in all villages and wards of municipality areas of the district for applicants to provide necessary documents for on spot approval. Incentives were also given to Utkarsh assistants to further facilitate the drive, the PMO said.

(With PTI inputs)