PM Modi Speaks To Israel PM Netanyahu, Says 'Reiterated Call For Release Of Hostages, Ceasefire'

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had dialled up PM Narendra Modi to send warm wishes on 78th Indian Independence Day and the two leaders spoke on the current situation in West Asia.
PM Modi has mentioned that he reiterated India's stance in the scenario by urging for immediate release of all hostages and the call for ceasefire in Israel's war against Gaza.
PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Appreciate PM @netanyahu’s phone call and warm wishes on India’s 78th Independence Day. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasized on the need to de-escalate the situation. Reiterated our call for immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire and need for continued humanitarian assistance."