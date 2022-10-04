Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 10:12 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary.

He tweeted, "Tributes to the brave Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jayanti. This fearless son of Maa Bharti devoted his life to freeing India and furthering a spirit of pride among our people."

Modi also tweeted a speech he had delivered earlier on him.

Varma founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House, and The Indian Sociologist in London to promote the cause of Indian nationalism and freedom.

He was born on October 4, 1857, in Mandvi, Gujarat, and passed away on March 30, 1930, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Tags

National Gujarat Fighter Jet Freedom-fighters Tribute Indian Socialist Nationalism Freedom Of Press PM Modi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Month-Old Baby, His Parents Among Four Indian-origin People Kidnapped In US

8-Month-Old Baby, His Parents Among Four Indian-origin People Kidnapped In US

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'