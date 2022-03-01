Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
PM Modi Meets President Kovind To Brief On Ukraine Crisis

According to sources, Modi briefed Kovind on the crisis and his government's efforts to bring back the Indian citizens stranded in the country. 

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 11:56 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and briefed him on various issues, including the Ukraine crisis, official sources said. 

The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. 

Sources said Modi briefed Kovind on the crisis and his government's efforts to bring back the Indian citizens stranded in the country. 

The government had on Monday decided to send four ministers to several neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation exercise. 

