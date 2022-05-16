Monday, May 16, 2022
PM Modi May Attend Chief Secretaries' Conclave In Dharamshala In June

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Ridge in Shimla on May 31 to mark the eighth anniversary of his dispensation. Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go to polls in December.

Updated: 16 May 2022 4:07 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend a conclave of chief secretaries of states and union territories in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh next month, an official spokesman said.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Ridge in Shimla on May 31 to mark the eighth anniversary of his dispensation. Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go to polls in December. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur held a meeting with NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant on the conclave and the prime minister's proposed visit to Dharamshala in June, he added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar and NITI Aayog officials Yogesh Suri and Sanyukta Samaddar were present on the occasion. Thakur has requested Modi to attend the two-day conclave, the spokesman said. However, exact dates of the conclave were not mentioned in a statement issued by the state Public Relations Department.

-With PTI Input

