Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Lauds 200-cr Vaccine Doses Landmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses pride and congratulates citizens in his tweets as India administers 200-crore plus Covid vaccine doses.

undefined
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 1:42 pm

India has created history again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 200-crore mark. 

Modi said Indians have shown remarkable faith in science, with the country's doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs playing a key role in ensuring a safer planet. "I appreciate their spirit and determination," he tweeted. According to the health ministry data, 98 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90 percent have been fully vaccinated. 

Related stories

Over 13.3L Precaution Doses Of Covid Vaccines Administered To Beneficiaries In 18-59 Age Group

Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Made Free For Adults Over The Next 75 Days

Over 199 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far In India

Modi said, "India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against Covid-19." 

Tags

National Narendra Modi COVID-19 Vaccine Health Ministry Frontline Workers Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City