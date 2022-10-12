Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
PM Modi Has Changed 'Corruption Culture' In Arms Deal: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said earlier corruption was synonymous with arms deals but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "changed this culture".

BJP President J P Nadda
BJP President J P Nadda PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 7:05 am

Nadda stated this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating an indoor auditorium building in his home district Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. 

He said that India used to purchase arms and there used to be several scams in such deals, but now the country is selling arms to the world. 

Scams such as the Bofors scam, helicopters scam, and submarine scam were synonymous with arms deals, but now the export of arms to the world has increased six times, the BJP chief said. 

Similarly, he added that AIIMS in Bilaspur has been built in record five years despite there being no construction work for almost two years during the Covid pandemic. 

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bilaspur on 'Ashtami' (October 3) in 2017 and he inaugurated it on Dussehra on October 5 this year, he said, adding that the initial estimated cost of AIIMS was Rs 1,375 crore. It was built with Rs 1,471 crore. 

Nadda counted several other "achievements" of Modi and Jai Ram Thakur governments at the Centre and in the state, respectively, and urged the voters to repeat the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh in the assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

(Inputs from PTI)

