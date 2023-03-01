Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Nitish, Stalin

Home National

PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Nitish, Stalin

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Bihar and Tamil Nadu chief ministers Nitish Kumar and M K Stalin respectively on their birthday, wishing them a long and healthy life.

PM Modi
PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Nitish, Stalin PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 10:01 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Bihar and Tamil Nadu chief ministers Nitish Kumar and M K Stalin respectively on their birthday, wishing them a long and healthy life.
    
Kumar, the face of the Janata Dal (United), turned 72, while DMK leader Stalin turned 70 on Wednesday.
    
Both are among the most prominent opposition leaders.
    
Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life."
    
In another tweet, he said, "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Tags

National Narendra Modi Bihar Tamil Nadu Nitish Kumar M.K. Stalin Birthday Janata Dal DMK
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions