PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Nitish, Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Bihar and Tamil Nadu chief ministers Nitish Kumar and M K Stalin respectively on their birthday, wishing them a long and healthy life.



Kumar, the face of the Janata Dal (United), turned 72, while DMK leader Stalin turned 70 on Wednesday.



Both are among the most prominent opposition leaders.



Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life."



In another tweet, he said, "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."